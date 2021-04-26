5 Officers Injured After Fleeing Car Rams Into Them in Meriden: Police

A car allegedly rammed into five police officers after being pulled over in Meriden Monday evening, according to police.

Officials said they pulled over the individuals after observing their car matched the description of a vehicle used in a recent shooting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As officers approached the vehicle, the people inside the car allegedly drove into two marked police cruisers and into a third undercover vehicle, officials said.

Officers who approached the vehicle on foot were hit as the car proceeded to ram both cruisers and the unmarked car a second time, according to police.

The car was able to create enough space to drive over the sidewalk and escape the scene, heading west on West Main Street. Officers were able to locate the car in the area of Ames Avenue and Lockwood Street, officials said.

The people inside the car fled and officers were able to apprehend them after a brief foot pursuit, they said. Officers saw one man get rid of a weapon, which was later found by a department K-9. Another weapon was also located, police said.

Five police officers were injured during the incident and were transported to nearby hospitals with a variety of injuries.

Police said they called out their location and asked for additional resources to assist in identifying the people in the car.

The incident is under investigation and officials say more details are to come.