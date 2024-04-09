meriden

5-year-old dies as a result of go kart accident in Meriden

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 5-year-old has died following an apparent go kart accident in Meriden Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 7:45 in the area of Westview Drive near Kroneberger Park.

The child had suffered a head injury as a result of the collision and was taken to an area hospital by LifeStar where he later passed away.

Authorities haven't said if any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

This article tagged under:

meridenfatal crash
