New Britain

500 Bags of Fentanyl Seized During Investigation in New Britain

New Britain Police Department

Hundreds of bags of fentanyl were seized in New Britain last week after a lengthy investigation.

Earlier this month, police conducted a lengthy investigation into the illegal sale of fentanyl within the city.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Officers said the investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Concepcion, of New Britain.

Last Friday, a search warrant was executed at Rodriguez-Concepcion's house. At the home, authorities said they found 500 bags of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of cocaine, evidence of packaging illegal drugs for street sales, 55 rounds of ammunition and two guns. One of the guns that was seized was determined to have been stolen from Massachusetts, authorities added.

Local

UConn 17 mins ago

Students Set to Move Back Into UConn Early Due to Potential Snow Storm

edge fitness 3 hours ago

Connecticut Supreme Court Rules Women-Only Gym Areas Violate State Discrimination Law

A total of $3,576 in suspected drug proceeds was also found, investigators said.

Rodriguez-Concepcion is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, theft of a firearm, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and his next court date is March 23.

"This investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl packaged for street sale as well as two illegal firearms. The New Britain Police Department is committed to getting these illegal drugs and firearms off our city streets," New Britain Police Chief Chute said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the sale or use of illicit drugs in the city is asked to contact NBPD at (860) 826-3000 or by using the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 826-3199.

This article tagged under:

New Britainfentanyl
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us