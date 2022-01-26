500 Bags of Fentanyl Seized During Investigation in New Britain

Hundreds of bags of fentanyl were seized in New Britain last week after a lengthy investigation.

Earlier this month, police conducted a lengthy investigation into the illegal sale of fentanyl within the city.

Officers said the investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Concepcion, of New Britain.

Last Friday, a search warrant was executed at Rodriguez-Concepcion's house. At the home, authorities said they found 500 bags of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of cocaine, evidence of packaging illegal drugs for street sales, 55 rounds of ammunition and two guns. One of the guns that was seized was determined to have been stolen from Massachusetts, authorities added.

A total of $3,576 in suspected drug proceeds was also found, investigators said.

Rodriguez-Concepcion is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, theft of a firearm, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and his next court date is March 23.

"This investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl packaged for street sale as well as two illegal firearms. The New Britain Police Department is committed to getting these illegal drugs and firearms off our city streets," New Britain Police Chief Chute said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the sale or use of illicit drugs in the city is asked to contact NBPD at (860) 826-3000 or by using the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 826-3199.