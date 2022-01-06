$50,000 Powerball Winner in CT; 2 Jackpot Winning Tickets in California, Wisconsin

There were two winning tickets for the massive $632.6 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but neither was sold in Connecticut. One ticket sold in the state, however, did win $50,000,

The two separate tickets that hit all the winning numbers were in California and Wisconsin.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 06-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball number of 17 and a Power Play of 2x.

This was the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.

There were 41,476 winning tickets sold in Connecticut.

The two jackpot winners will split the jackpot, so each ticket will be worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. Both options would also be subject to taxes.