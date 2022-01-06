$50,000 Powerball Winner in CT; 2 Jackpot Winning Tickets in California, Wisconsin

There were two winning tickets for the massive $632.6 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but neither was sold in Connecticut. One ticket sold in the state, however, did win $50,000,
The two separate tickets that hit all the winning numbers were in California and Wisconsin.
The winning numbers Wednesday night were 06-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball number of 17 and a Power Play of 2x.
This was the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.
There were 41,476 winning tickets sold in Connecticut.
The two jackpot winners will split the jackpot, so each ticket will be worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. Both options would also be subject to taxes.