Powerball

$50,000 Powerball Winner in CT; 2 Jackpot Winning Tickets in California, Wisconsin

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

There were two winning tickets for the massive $632.6 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but neither was sold in Connecticut. One ticket sold in the state, however, did win $50,000,

The two separate tickets that hit all the winning numbers were in California and Wisconsin.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 06-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball number of 17 and a Power Play of 2x.

This was the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.

More lottery stories,

Powerball Jan 5

2 Winning Tickets Hit $632.6M Powerball Jackpot in California, Wisconsin

Make It 14 hours ago

These Are the Odds You'll Win Tonight's $630 Million Powerball Jackpot

Powerball Jan 4

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

There were 41,476 winning tickets sold in Connecticut.

The two jackpot winners will split the jackpot, so each ticket will be worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. Both options would also be subject to taxes.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us