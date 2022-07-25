Powerball

$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut; Mega Millions Up to $790M

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

One ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 39-41-54-59-62 and the Powerball was 12.

The $50,000 winner in Connecticut matched four numbers, plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $130 million and your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

While that's a lot of money, the drawing that has national attention is Mega Millions because the jackpot for Tuesday night is $790 million (or $464.4 million cash.)

The last Mega Millions drawing was Friday night and there were some $1,500 winners in Connecticut. The winning numbers were 14-40-60-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 16.

Largest Jackpots

Local

The Mega Millions is approaching record territory, only surpassed by three other lottery jackpots, according to Mega Millions.

The others were a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, and a $1.050 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, while the record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

When Are the Next Powerball, Mega Millions Drawings?

The Powerball drawing is Monday, July 25 at 10:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions Payouts

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Mega Millions says each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions

  • Jackpot: 1 in 302,575,350
  • $1 million (5 balls): 1 in 12,607,306
  • $10,000 (4 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 931,001
  • $500 (4 balls): 1 in 38,792
  • $200 (3 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 14,547
  • $10 (3 balls): 1 in 606
  • $10 (2 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 693
  • $4 (1 ball and the Mega Ball): 1 in 89
  • $2 (Mega Ball): 1 in 37
  • Overall chances of winning any prize: 1 in 24
