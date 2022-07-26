Hartford

7 Arrested in Connection to Hartford Shooting That Critically Injured a Man

NBC Connecticut

Seven people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hartford that critically injured a man earlier this year.

Officers were called to the "Party House" on Main Street on April 18, 2022, around 6:25 p.m. after getting seven separate ShotSpotter activations, which investigators said recorded a total of 47 rounds fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd, including children, running from the area.

Shortly after, authorities said a man in his 20s arrived at an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He originally was listed in critical, but stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

After a months long investigation, authorities said they learned through recovered video that there were multiple shooters involved in the incident.

According to police, the seven men who were arrested have been identified as:

  • 23-year-old Michael Robinson
    • Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a weapon and risk of injury to a minor
  • 23-year-old Romelle Hardy
    • Charges: carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a weapon and risk of injury to a minor
  • 32-year-old Kyrin Jackson
    • Charges: criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor
  • 29-year-old Kejuan Williams
    • Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon
  • 25-year-old Chevon Grant
    • Charges: criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon
  • 32-year-old Antonio Santiago
    • Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon
  • 28-year-old Aaron Christian
    • Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon

Police said Robinson, Williams, Grant and Christian were all in possession of a gun when their warrants were served.

