7 Arrested in Connection to Hartford Shooting That Critically Injured a Man

Seven people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hartford that critically injured a man earlier this year.

Officers were called to the "Party House" on Main Street on April 18, 2022, around 6:25 p.m. after getting seven separate ShotSpotter activations, which investigators said recorded a total of 47 rounds fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd, including children, running from the area.

Shortly after, authorities said a man in his 20s arrived at an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He originally was listed in critical, but stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After a months long investigation, authorities said they learned through recovered video that there were multiple shooters involved in the incident.

According to police, the seven men who were arrested have been identified as:

23-year-old Michael Robinson Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a weapon and risk of injury to a minor

23-year-old Romelle Hardy Charges: carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a weapon and risk of injury to a minor

32-year-old Kyrin Jackson Charges: criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor

29-year-old Kejuan Williams Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon

25-year-old Chevon Grant Charges: criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon

32-year-old Antonio Santiago Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon

28-year-old Aaron Christian Charges: criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a weapon



Police said Robinson, Williams, Grant and Christian were all in possession of a gun when their warrants were served.