74-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured in Violent Carjacking at Hamden Plaza

A 74-year-old woman is hospitalized after being carjacked in Hamden Friday.

The woman at the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue around 3 p.m. when it happened.

She was putting her purchases in her car when three suspects came up behind her and violently threw her to the ground, according to police.

The suspects took off in the victim's car.

Police said the suspect came to the Hamden Plaza in a different stolen car that had been involved in an earlier theft of a purse from a vehicle at a gas station.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

New Haven police found the victim's vehicle abandoned, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.

