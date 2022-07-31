77-Year-Old Man Injured in Bloomfield Assault Has Died: Police

A 77-year-old man who was in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after an assault in Bloomfield on Friday night has died and police have arrested someone in connection to his death.

Officers were called to Walsh Street around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a serious assault.

When police arrived, they said they found a 77-year-old man without a pulse and not breathing.

Members of the Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance arrived and provided care while transporting the man to Saint Francis Hospital. Hospital staff were able to restore the man's breathing and pulse and he was admitted to the intensive care unit, investigators said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, a family member reported hearing banging coming from the first floor while upstairs and went to see what was happening. Authorities said the family member found the 77-year-old man on the floor with severe head and facial injuries and bleeding. The family member then called 911.

Investigators said they believe there was a physical confrontation involving the 77-year-old man and 32-year-old Kevin Carter. It is being classified as a domestic violence incident.

Police took custody of Carter who complained of difficulty breathing. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday morning, the 77-year-old man died, which police said elevates the incident to a homicide.

Prior to the man's death, Carter was facing an assault of an elderly person charge. The Bloomfield Police Department is working with the State's Prosecutors Officer to establish updated charges. Carter's bond is set at $700,000.