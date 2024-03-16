Thousands come to Hartford to see some of their favorite celebrities at 90s Con

Do you want to go back to a simpler time...like maybe the 90s? If so, you should check out 90s Con in Hartford this weekend. It's a convention that celebrates the iconic tv shows and stars of that decade.

The 90s fans got in line early Saturday morning to enjoy a little blast from the past.

More than 50 celebrities were in Downtown Hartford for 90s Con including Geena Davis and her costar Susan Sarandon from the 1991 film "Thelma and Louise."

"I live in New York, and when I saw that she was coming, I was like, 'buy ticket, buy ticket," one 90s fan said.

A mother from Trumbull came out to the nostalgia-filled event and bought VIP tickets, which allowed her and her son to cut the lines. He didn't grow up in the 90s, but got all of his 90s knowledge from his mom.

"He enjoys everything that I love, so it just makes it easier to spend time with him because he enjoys everything," said Kelly Anderson, of Trumbull.

Thousands of people are coming to Hartford this weekend to see some of their favorite celebrities at 90s Con.

Also there were the cast members of shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Boy Meets World," "Dawson's Creek" and "Full House."

"It's so much fun. We get to talk to our fans, we get to see them because, you know, when we're in that little tv box, we don't get to see them," Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on "Full House" said.

When we asked what it's like to meet his fans and be here, Coulier said, "they are so overwhelmingly nice."

Coulier or Joey Gladstone from "Full House" was exceptionally nice as well. When asked to do some of his signature lines, he got right back into character and busted out his Bullwinkle impression.

Organizer Sue Procko said 90s Con is an exciting time for fans from our state and beyond.

"They come from the South, the West Coast because they want to meet the celebrities that formed their childhood and teenage years," Procko said.

Sunday marks the last day of 90s Con.