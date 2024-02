Several 1990s stars coming to 90s Con in Hartford

Stars from ‘90s hits will be coming to Connecticut in March for 90s Con.

The celebrities coming include Geena Davis, Alyssa Milano, Susan Sarandon, Marisa Tomei, Danielle Fishel, Patrick Duffy, Melissa Joan Hart, James Van Der Beek, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and more.

90s Con is happening at the Connecticut Convention Center on March 15, 15 and 17.

It is happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Who is coming to 90s Con in Hartford

This is the full list as of Feb. 20 of who will be there and when.

Alimi Ballard Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Andrea Barber Saturday and Sunday

Bonnie Bartlett Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jodi Benson Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Beth Broderick Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Kelly Brown Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Brandon Call Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Christopher Castile Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Dave Coulier Saturday and Sunday

William Daniels Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Geena Davis Saturday and Sunday

Patrick Duffy Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Danielle Fishel Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Will Friedle Friday, Saturday and Sunday

David Gallagher Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jenna Leigh Green Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Melissa Joan Hart Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Catherine Hicks Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Staci Keanan Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Andrew Keegan Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Drew Lachey Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Christine Lakin Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Linda Larkin Friday, Saturday and Sunday

David Lascher Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jason Marsden Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Trina McGee Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Alyssa Milano Saturday and Sunday

Beverley Mitchell Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Sasha Mitchell Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Paige O'Hara Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Anthony Tyler Quinn Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Betsy Randle Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Nate Richert Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Mackenzie Rosman Friday, Saturday and Sunday

William Russ Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Susan Sarandon Saturday and Sunday

Kerr Smith Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Mira Sorvino Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Rider Strong Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jodie Sweetin Saturday and Sunday

Christine Taylor Saturday and Sunday

Jeff Timmons Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Marisa Tomei Saturday and Sunday

Josh Tygiel Friday, Saturday and Sunday

James Van Der Beek Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Angela Watson Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Barry Watson Friday, Saturday and Sunday



Learn more here.