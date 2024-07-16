988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline used thousands of times by people in Connecticut

Connecticut is making strides to increase access to mental health care.

Tuesday marks the two-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline activating in the state.

Help is one phone call - or text - away.

"If that number was on the back of my son's college ID, perhaps my life would be different,” said Ann Dagle, of the Brian Dagle Foundation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dagle lost her son to suicide in 2011.

The 988 lifeline is operated by The United Way. It’s designed to reduce the stigma around mental health and save lives at the same time.

"Mental health is no different than our physical health - they are exactly the same. So if we continue to treat it that way, then more and more people are going to get help,” said Dagle.

Since 2022, 988 expanded from a call to a text line. It’s in the process of being put on Connecticut high school ID cards, and the same conversation is underway for college.

United Way data shows Connecticut residents called 988 46,149 times in 2024.

Over 8,000 calls resulted in suicide prevention from the 54 crisis staffers.

"They meet caller where they are - they spend time understanding each person's need and they make sure that each person has a personalized risk response,” said Tanya Barrett, of United Way Connecticut.

Barrett says this June, 96 percent of people reaching out received service in five seconds. That's quicker than the national average – which is callers receiving service in 15 seconds.

This is a turnaround time that federal and local partners say makes Connecticut one of the top performers in the nation.

"We still have a long way to go, but really making it common for people to talk about their mental health struggles, emotional distress, is really what's going to save lives,” said Nancy Navaretta, of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Less than one percent of callers in Connecticut required an active rescue, meaning most calls are de-escalated over the phone.

“The active rescue is an emergency response. The mobile crisis is a response by getting them care right away at the location that they are in so provides that mental health support right away,” said Barrett.

"We want individuals to feel heard. We want to divert individuals from emergency departments and the criminal justice system,” said Navarretta.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, you can call or text 988. For more resources, you can go here.