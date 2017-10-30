Autoshop Owner Illegally Towed Cars from Stratford Parking Lots: PD - NBC Connecticut
Autoshop Owner Illegally Towed Cars from Stratford Parking Lots: PD

    Stratford Police Department
    Stephen Verity

    Stratford police have arrested a man accused of illegally towing cars out of parking lots around town.

    Police said 27-year-old Stephen Verity faces larceny charges after towing at least 10 cars from the parking lots at the Dock Shopping Center and Sherwood Apartments between Oct. 1 and Oct. 9. According to police, Verity looked for “violations” but did not have the consent of the property owners, which is required by state law.

    Verity owns Steve’s Automotive at 219 Naugatuck Avenue in Milford.

    He was arrested Friday and charged with one count of first-degree larceny, four counts of second-degree larceny, and five counts of third-degree larceny. He is due in court on Nov. 3.

    Anyone who had their car towed by Verity should report it to Detective John Therina at 203-385-4128.

