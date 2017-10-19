To give the dish an extra "punch" of flavor and texture, try this recipe for Pickled Onions and Cilantro Salsa Verde.

More than 60 Connecticut restaurants are coming together to help Puerto Rico and all Connecticut residents have to do is go out and enjoy a good meal to take part.

CT Loves PR (Puerto Rico) is a weeklong event, from Oct. 21 to 28, to help residents of Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused destruction to the United States territory.

The local restaurants are serving dishes and/or drinks inspired by the island of Puerto Rico and donating proceeds from those menu items to Unidos Por Puerto Rico, an initiative the First Lady of Puerto Rico started in collaboration with the private sector to provide help for the people affected by the hurricanes.



Organizers of the event posted on their website that many people in the hospitality industry have “sought inspiration and solace in the jeweled beaches, emerald rainforests, and warm people of Puerto Rico.”

Learn more about the event and see which restaurants are participating on the CT Loves PR Web site.

