Man Arrested in Enfield After Leading Police on Chase - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Man Arrested in Enfield After Leading Police on Chase

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Arrested in Enfield After Leading Police on Chase
    Connecticut State Police

    A man was arrested in Enfield after leading police on a chase on Monday afternoon. 

    Around 1:36 p.m., state police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a stolen car on I-91 northbound near exit 45. The operator, later identified as Javon Alston, engaged police in a pursuit which led to a an accident on I91 near exit 47E, state troopers said. 

    Alston then fled on food into a wooded area and police set up a perimeter. 

    After about two hours, the 21-year-old was found and apprehended. 

    Alston was charged with engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving, and operating without a driver's license. His bond was set at $50,000. 


    Published 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices