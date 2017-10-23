Man Arrested in Enfield After Leading Police on Chase

A man was arrested in Enfield after leading police on a chase on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:36 p.m., state police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a stolen car on I-91 northbound near exit 45. The operator, later identified as Javon Alston, engaged police in a pursuit which led to a an accident on I91 near exit 47E, state troopers said.

Alston then fled on food into a wooded area and police set up a perimeter.

After about two hours, the 21-year-old was found and apprehended.

Alston was charged with engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving, and operating without a driver's license. His bond was set at $50,000.



