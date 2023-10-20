A new bridge to Hartford? DOT mobility study proposes major changes to area highways and bridges

A study launched nearly three years ago is nearing publication, and Connecticut officials are sharing preliminary findings and proposals today.

The Greater Hartford Mobility Study was conducted by the state's Department of Transportation from 2020 to 2023.

According to CTDOT, the study aims to create a "vibrant, equitable, and sustainable multimodal transportation network."

Officials seek to connect more neighborhoods to the state's capital region, while promoting local health and economic advancement.

To accomplish these goals, the study points to more than 50 projects and action items. Among these, the study includes the following recommendations:

Lowering I-84 through Hartford

Constructing a new, modern train station between Asylum Hill and downtown Hartford

Relocating the I-91/I-84 interchange to the North Meadows area

Building a new bridge to connect I-84 to Route 2 in East Hartford

Covering I-91 across Hartford's riverfront

Creating an increased trail and bicycle lane system

These projects and more will now be advanced for further studying and review.

A final report is expected to be released in November, according to the governor's office.

More on the preliminary report released this week can be found here.