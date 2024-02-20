‘A tragedy for two families': New details about men involved in deadly road rage in Meriden

We’re learning more about two men involved in a deadly case of road rage in Meriden.

One is facing a murder charge. This as loved ones remember the man who was killed.

William Lucky Jr. is accused of allegedly shooting and killing another man during a road rage incident on 691 in Meriden last month.

“He's not this monster that went out here and did this terrible thing,” William Lucky Sr. said.

His father tells us Lucky has three children and had been a state correction officer until the 32-year-old was recently fired following his arrest.

“I don't know what was in his mind that day. Yeah, I really don't, you know, and it's sad that this happened and believe me as his father, I wish it never happened,” Lucky Sr. said.

The driver who passed away was 49-year-old Scott Kracke. In his obituary, it says among those he left behind were a fiancée and a son.

Kracke loved the outdoors, traveling and the Buffalo Bills.

“It's a tragedy for two families that is destroyed. OK? It hurts on all sides. And I can't imagine what the Kracke’s are going through,” Lucky Sr. said.

In a warrant, investigators report after cutting off and brake checking each other, the two men pulled over and got out of their cars.

One witness reported hearing Kracke yelling and another allegedly saw Lucky shoot multiple times, even after the victim had fallen down.

Detectives found 18 shell casings.

“It's a tragedy. Let it play out in the court system,” Lucky Sr. said.

Lucky is being held on a $2.5 million bond and is due back in court next week on the murder charge. His lawyer called this a self-defense case.