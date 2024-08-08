Abandoned kayak prompts search for person in Scoville Reservoir

An abandoned kayak has prompted a search for a person in Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the reservoir around 6:15 p.m. after getting a report of a tipped over, abandoned kayak in the water.

A dive team was called in and searched in the water until 9:15 p.m., according to police. No one was found.

The search is expected to continue on Thursday morning.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing.