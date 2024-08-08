Wolcott

Abandoned kayak prompts search for person in Scoville Reservoir

Wolcott Police cruiser
An abandoned kayak has prompted a search for a person in Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the reservoir around 6:15 p.m. after getting a report of a tipped over, abandoned kayak in the water.

A dive team was called in and searched in the water until 9:15 p.m., according to police. No one was found.

The search is expected to continue on Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

