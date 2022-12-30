Adaptive Sports Program Lets Athletes with Disabilities Conquer the Slopes at Ski Sundown

The winter season has kicked off at Ski Sundown, which opened Monday, and some athletes taking unique turns down the slopes. They are part of the Summit Adaptive Sports program for skiers with disabilities.

The program aims to make skiing inclusive, offering individual lessons or a 5-week program. It is specifically geared toward people with physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities. It builds confidence along with skills.

Buck Mather is all smiles as he hits the slopes at full speed.

“The volunteers at Sundown Summit Adaptive program are amazing,” he said. “They treat me like a friend and are so fun to be around.”

The 23-year-old with cerebral palsy has been skiing for 12 years through the Summit Adaptive Sports Program at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Being in a wheelchair is no problem, thanks to a sit-ski.

“They let me ski on tethers, which gives me more space from the person helping me ski,” Mather said.

Gliding down the slopes is second nature to 12-year-old Claire Klein and her 9-year-old brother, Asher.

“It's like amazing because like, other places don't really have this, Claire Klein said. “Really excited and proud, because I just like feel like in my own world kind of.”

The brother and sister are both deaf.

“It's really fun to ski,” Asher said. “The entire program’s just helpful.”

They have been honing their skills in adaptive one-on-one lessons since they were both three. Claire is now transitioning to the snowboard.

“They're so excited. They're so fun," coach Devon Murphy said. “For Asher, you know, I'm always checking to make sure that he understood what I said and that we're on the same page. For other athletes. It might be more about making sure that they're feeling safe on the mountain, feeling confident, and ready to get out there and have fun.”

That confidence is just as crucial as conquering the physical aspects of the sport.

“They're out here enjoying the fresh air, and they're doing something that gets them some physical activity, helps with their mental well-being,” said Karen Cook, Summit Adaptive Sports Executive Director and President.

Cook got involved with Summit Adaptive Sports because her own son has autism. She says this year the program has 55 volunteers and more than 100 athletes. Those athletes can range in age from 4 to 90.

“They can do something like this, they can still be athletic, they can still participate in a sport, nothing has to hold them back,” Cook said.

Coaches are PSIA-certified (Professional Ski Instructors of America) and trained to meet the skiers’ unique needs, using specialized equipment to facilitate each lesson.

“We strive to have the athlete be as independent as possible,” Cook said.

And each athlete is proving that skiing is the next thing to having wings.

“I feel free,” Mather said. “Having relied on others for most everything all my life, it's an amazing feeling to ski.”

The program is now in its 17th year. Summit Adaptive Sports recently received non-profit status, and will be expanding to offer year round sports.

Anyone who wants to sign up can register online at SummitAdaptive.org.