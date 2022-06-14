Adult, Kids Walking in Norwalk Injured When Vehicle Rolls Over

An adult is in critical condition and two children suffered minor injuries when a vehicle rolled over in Norwalk on Monday afternoon.

Police said the adult and two children were walking on Connecticut Avenue when two vehicles collided and one rolled over, hitting the adult who was walking with the children.

It happened at 4:23 p.m.

All three pedestrians were taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Police said the children sustained minor injuries and the adult is in critical condition.

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over was extricated and sustained minor injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Norwalk police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call Crash Investigator Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or email at cwasilewski@norwalkct.org.

You can reach the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website,

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).