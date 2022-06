Police are investigating after a person was struck by a stray bullet in Bridgeport on Monday.

Dispatchers said they received a ShotSpotter activation in the 300th block of Connecticut Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, an adult was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Fifth Street.

The adult was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not released details on the person's condition.

The incident remains under investigation.