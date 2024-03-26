Advocates push for continued funding for free school breakfasts in Connecticut

Students and school nutrition workers are pushing lawmakers to continue funding for free breakfasts.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal includes $11.6 million, a figure advocates would say is enough to continue providing a benefit they believe has been very successful this year.

“Without healthy and nutritious meals that the school provides, we cannot grow into be future leaders,” Eva Duponte, a middle school student in Terryville, said during a press conference Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building.

Schools were able to offer free lunches after returning from COVID-19 thanks to federal funding.

That money disappeared, though, and lawmakers included roughly $12.5 million in the current fiscal year for free meals.

Districts around the state said the funding wasn’t enough to continue free lunches, so they opted to use the money for breakfast. They’ve noticed a difference.

“We've seen increased number of kids coming on time and less absenteeism,” Lucy Nolan, policy director for End Hunger Connecticut, said.

Lawmakers from both parties support the funding.

“We realize that so many people are not able to afford to provide the breakfast on their own,” Rep. Kathleen McCarty (R-Waterford) said.

Studies have shown studies perform better in school when they have access to food. Lawmakers also said they’ve heard parents repeat what Nolan stated: that students are showing up on time to have breakfast with their friends.

“It creates community, it creates connection,” Sen. Cici Maher (D-Wilton) said.