Affordability gap report reflects higher home energy costs in Connecticut

Energy is becoming more unaffordable for some families across Connecticut. A new report by Operation Fuel shows the portion of energy bills families can’t afford has gone up.

“My wife normally takes care about that but of course, we see the difference,” Anatoly Raqun, of Hamden, said.

A difference where higher energy bills are frustrating families across Connecticut. As winter sets in, heating is becoming important. People like Edna Dacers of New Haven are getting help buying heating oil.

“It makes a great deal. Who wouldn’t? It makes a great deal,” she said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The struggles paying for home energy bills are reflected in a new report from Operation Fuel.

The nonprofit said the amount Connecticut households are unable to afford is up 37%, from $440 million in 2020 to $608 million this year. This caught the attention of state lawmakers.

“How can we as a state in conjunction with our partners like UI, Eversource and other suppliers not do everything in our power to help them,” Rep. Holly Cheeseman, (R) East Lyme, said.

To address the growing affordability gap, lawmakers said finding enough money for assistance programs, either through state or federal funds, would be discussed in the next General Assembly session in February.

“We’re open to that conversation. This study I think further supports it,” Rep. Matt Ritter, (D) Speaker of the House, said.

Dacers said assistance programs like the one helping with her heating oil costs means more money for needs like groceries.

“When the winter comes, yeah. It frees up and helps a whole lot,” she said.

State lawmakers say deciding whether to use state money to fund assistance programs will largely be guided by how Congress acts with the federal budget.