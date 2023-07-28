All-Star Transportation seeks to hire school bus drivers

In an effort to hire more school bus drivers, All-Star Transportation held an open house on Friday in Seymour.

The trainers and safety instructors gave job seekers a tour of the bus yard, building and school buses. They interviewed candidates on the spot as the company looks to hire an additional 50 to 100 bus drivers to fill positions across the state.

“We’ll take whatever we can get right now. Fifty would help us, certainly, in certain parts of the state. One hundred would put us where we were before COVID,” said Stephen Gardner, the general manager who oversees operations at all 18 All-Star locations in Connecticut.

The open school bus driver positions are part-time and offer dental and life insurance, paid holidays and short-term disability plans.

“It’s a great job if you’re retired or a mom or dad that doesn’t want to go back to work and pay for daycare because you can work your child’s schedule during the school year. If you’re retired, you get your summers off and you can go on your trips and tailor your schedule so you can still enjoy your retirement, but still have an impact on your community,” Gardner said.

Gardner said they need to fill open positions at all 18 of their locations across the state, but need the most help in Seymour, Woodbury, Brookfield and Litchfield.