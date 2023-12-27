Alpaca farm in Suffield collecting Christmas trees over next several weeks

There's unique way to get rid of your Christmas trees this year. You can drop them off at Roaring Acres Alpacas, an alpaca farm in Suffield.

Farm owner Allison Minch says it's good for the environment and a healthy snack for the animals.

"They're really excited when they know the trees are coming in," said Minch.

She says the trees are good for the alpaca's digestive system. Christmas trees benefit the farm in other ways, too.

"They're primarily eating the needles," said Minch. "But what we do with our trees is we have some blueberry bushes that love acidic items and we will chip up the trees for the spring and put the pine trees on the blueberry bushes."

The farm has been around since 2013 and only started collecting Christmas trees a couple years ago.

While it's open, you can drop off your tree or make it a fun, holiday tradition by feeding it directly to the alpacas. The farm just asks that your tree is free of any scents, chemicals, tinsel, and/or ornaments.

"If you come to the farm and visit, you will see the animals eating the trees in person, and you can you know, 'We had a great holiday season, and now we're enjoying these animals," said Minch.

If you don't live close by, Minch says consider bringing your tree to a farm near you.

Otherwise, families can bring their Christmas trees to Roaring Acres Alpacas on Wednesday to Friday from 11 to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 to 3 p.m.