Alzheimer's Association Visits Mystic Aquarium

Bruce and Linda Meyers stood watching the beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium, erupting in laughter each time one of the whales swam by.

"Wow! Gee-whiz!" Bruce said in between laughs, holding his wife Linda's hand.

Bruce was diagnosed with Alzheimer's about 10 years ago and is currently a patient at Yale's Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit. He and his wife were invited to tour the aquarium as part of the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter's early stage engagement group.

"The enrichment is important and keeping busy is very important," Linda said. "This is just phenomenal being able to do this."

The Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter invited several people living with Alzheimer's, along with their caregivers, for the activity. The association said that it is important for those living with Alzheimer's to remain engaged and connect with others.

"For this hour and a half they are just having fun, laughing, and with peers going through the same thing," said Tina Hogan, early stage coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter. “And maybe they make a connection and a friend and they find support through people they meet today."

The association trained tour guides at the aquarium on how to give dementia friendly tours. They hope to offer these group tours on a monthly basis.

“I think this program really has the potential to grow," Hogan said.

Peter Bogen and his wife Kathy were also on the tour.

“It is nice to know we are not alone and we get to meet people we can bond with and talk to and we are appreciative of that," Bogen said.

To learn more about the association's early stage programs, click here. The Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 Helpline number is 800-272-3900.