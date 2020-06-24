Business

Amazon to Open New Fulfillment Center in Cromwell

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will be opening a new fulfillment center in Cromwell, a move that will bring in hundreds of new jobs.

The company will open a new 400,000-square-foot facility at 120 Country Line Drive. Amazon said it will be hiring for the packing floor as well as jobs in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technologies.

 “I look forward to having Amazon as a member of the Town of Cromwell’s business community and wish to thank the Town Manager Anthony Salvatore and Director of Development Stuart Popper and the rest of the town staff for their outstanding job working with Amazon and assisting Scannell Properties in developing the site," Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza wrote in the media release.

