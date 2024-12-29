Amazon van stolen while driver makes delivery in New Haven

An Amazon van was stolen while the driver was making a delivery in New Haven over the weekend and police are searching for the vehicle.

A driver called for help after the van was taken while he was delivering a package near Portsea Street and Cedar Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the driver left the truck running during the delivery when a man got in the driver's seat and drove away.

The van is described as a white Dodge Ram. It reportedly does not have the Amazon logo on it, but does display the code R3 and has a New Jersey license plate of XHVS56.

No weapons were displayed and the driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.