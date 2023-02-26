EAST HARTFORD

Ambulance Stolen From East Hartford Rehab Facility: Police

East Hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police in East Hartford are searching for the person who made off with an ambulance.

Authorities said that the ambulance was stolen from the Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center on Main Street Sunday evening.

No one was in the ambulance at the time and police noted that the vehicle was found a short period late unoccupied in neighboring Hartford.

The person that stole the ambulance has not been located and no arrests have been made in connection with the theft at this time.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDambulance services
