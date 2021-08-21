American Red Cross Opens Shelters For People Across Connecticut

The American Red Cross is opening several shelters for Connecticut residents in advance of Hurricane Henri, which is expected to make landfall Sunday.
Some of the shelters opened at 8 p.m. Saturday and are available to anyone who needs assistance. There are also multiple shelters that will open Sunday.
Officials with the Red Cross said they've also pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies in preparation for the storm and volunteers are ready to help people in need.
"We are working with community partners and emergency responders to be ready to provide aid after Henri passes if needed," they said.
Below is a list of shelters open Saturday night:
- Groton
- Fitch High School - 101 Groton Long Point Road
- New Haven
- Hill Regional Career High School - 140 Legion Avenue
- New London
- Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School - 74 Grove Street
- Niantic
- East Lyme Middle School - 31 Society Road
- North Branford
- North Branford Intermediate School - 654 Foxon Road
- Norwich
- Kelly Middle School - 25 Mahan Drive
- Stonington
- Stonington High School - 176 South Broad Street (Pawcatuck)
Below is a list of shelters open Sunday:
- 6 a.m.: Norwalk
- Brien McMahon High School - 300 Highland Avenue
- 9 a.m.: Plainville
- Plainville High School - 47 Robert Holcomb Way
Anyone going to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family including medication, special dietary foods, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and other comfort items. People should also bring electronic chargers, books, games, and other forms of entertainment.
Local
Face masks are required regardless of vaccination status. There will also be health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and social distancing is encouraged.