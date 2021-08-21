Tropical Storm Henri Zeroes In On Connecticut, New Warnings Issued

Tropical Storm Henri is continuing its path towards Connecticut Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting the storm to come ashore over Long Island and then into Connecticut near New Haven sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.

A hurricane warning is in effect for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Fairfield County and now extends inland to Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Henri has sustained winds of 70 mph and the National Hurricane Center expects it to strengthen into a hurricane.

State of Emergency Declared

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a state of emergency Friday and activated the National Guard to help with search and rescue, clearing routes, power generation, and distributing supplies after the storm.

On Twitter, the governor said, "Right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning."

The forecast track puts central and eastern Connecticut on the side of the storm with the strongest winds. Heavy rain and widespread flooding are also likely.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the entire Connecticut shoreline.

Power Outage Concerns

Hundreds of thousands of customers could lose power during Henri. Eversource's president and CEO, Joe Nolan, said the utility is classifying the storm as a Level 3 event, meaning almost half of its customers could be without power for five to 10 days.

Voluntary Evacuations in Parts of Groton

The City of Groton is recommending residents in certain areas voluntarily evacuated Saturday ahead of Henri's landfall.

The city is asking residents on Shore Avenue, Beach Pond Road, Pine Island Road, and Jupiter Point Road to evacuate Saturday night ahead of the storm.

The Town of Groton is setting up a shelter for evacuees at Fitch High School at 101 Groton Long Point Road starting Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. Masks will be required and people are asked to bring pillows, blankets, clothing, and any needed medication or special foods.

Local leaders are asking residents to take the storm seriously and plan for the worst.

"Take every precaution they can, check the town website, check in on friends and neighbors, especially those who might be more at risk or more vulnerable, and just stay safe," said Danielle Chesebrough, the First Selectman of Stonington.

NBC Connecticut staff put together an article with lists on how to prepare for Tropical Storm Henri.