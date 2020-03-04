tennessee tornadoes

Americares Sending Supplies for Tennessee Tornado Victims

At least 24 people were killed when tornadoes touched down in Nashville and other parts of the state Tuesday.

NBC Connecticut

Stamford-based Americares is sending supplies to Tennessee following the deadly tornadoes that tore through part of the state early Tuesday.

Americares is offering medicine and other relief supplies to partner clinics serving uninsured and low-income patients in the area. The supplies include prescription medications and hygiene kits and are being shipped to the Charis Health Center in Mount Juliet and Faith Family Medical Center in Nashville.

Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville

Local

eco-friendly fashion 45 mins ago

From Plastic Bottles to Sports Bras, QU Student Launches Recycled Clothing Line

PFAS 2 hours ago

Municipalities Want More Help Addressing ‘Forever Chemicals’

The tornadoes that struck Tuesday are the second-deadliest in the state’s history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. The storms killed at least 24 people, injured at least 88 and destroyed homes and businesses. Officials said Wednesday that 20 people remain unaccounted for as rescue crews continue to work through the rubble.

This article tagged under:

tennessee tornadoesamericares
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us