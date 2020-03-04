Americares Sending Supplies for Tennessee Tornado Victims

Stamford-based Americares is sending supplies to Tennessee following the deadly tornadoes that tore through part of the state early Tuesday.

Americares is offering medicine and other relief supplies to partner clinics serving uninsured and low-income patients in the area. The supplies include prescription medications and hygiene kits and are being shipped to the Charis Health Center in Mount Juliet and Faith Family Medical Center in Nashville.

Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville

The tornadoes that struck Tuesday are the second-deadliest in the state’s history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. The storms killed at least 24 people, injured at least 88 and destroyed homes and businesses. Officials said Wednesday that 20 people remain unaccounted for as rescue crews continue to work through the rubble.