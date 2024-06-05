Ammunition found on grounds of middle school in West Hartford

An investigation is underway after ammunition was found on the grounds of a middle school in West Hartford on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Bristow Middle School around 10:30 a.m. for a report of handgun ammunition being found. A custodian reportedly found the magazine outside of the school while doing daily duties.

As a precaution, the school was secured and was swept by a K9. No firearms, weapons or threatening objects were found.

Police said multiple classes were on field trips on Tuesday. Any students who were off campus during the incident were subjected to safe searches before returning to school.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at (860) 523-5203 or the tip line at (860) 570-8969.