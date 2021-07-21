Another Smoky, Hazy Morning in CT Due to Western Wildfires

It is another smoky, hazy morning in Connecticut because of smoke from wildfires in the west.

There have been fires in 13 states, more than a million acres have burned, and the smoke is coming across the continent, causing smoky skies in Connecticut again this morning.

On Tuesday, the smoke prompted the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to warn of fine particles in the air that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children and teens.

A cold front that is approaching will get rid of the smoke, but it will bring the chance of storms.