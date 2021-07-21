first alert weather

Warm & Humid Today, Chance of Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon

The humidity continues today and there is a chance for strong thunderstorms this afternoon.

Today will feature partly sunny skies and will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the 80s.

There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be developing and may produce gusty wind and small hail.

The storms have the best chance of being severe from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

By tomorrow, much drier air develops. It will be partly sunny and highs will be in the 80s.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

