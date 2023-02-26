Arethusa Farm's Aged Gouda Named Best Cheese in the U.S.

It's no cheesy accolade.

An aged gouda made in Bantam is one delicious cheese - and the country thinks so, too.

"It was amazing to be recognized," said Tony Yurgaitis, owner of Arethusa Farm.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently hosted its biennial U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. The prestigious competition took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from February 21 to February 22.

Out of more than 2,000 entries from nearly 200 dairy companies across 35 states, the team at Arethusa Farm won the top prize, beating cheeses from Wisconsin and other major dairy states.

"You know, when I was trying it, I knew it was a great piece of cheese, I knew it was worth entering it," said Eric Schmid, head cheesemaker at Arethusa Farm.

"It's such an honor. It was a work in progress. It just doesn't happen overnight," said Yurgaitis.

Especially 'aged' gouda, which this Connecticut dairy has been selling and perfecting for ten years. That's in addition to its milk, butter, yogurt, and ice cream.

Schmid says the competition is one of the most technical cheese competitions in the country and what set their cheese apart was the aging process.

"You know, with this cheese, it was 22 months old so almost two," said Schmid.

The cheese, called Europa, is packed with flavor and little crunch. Schmid says it makes a great grilled cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese dish or charcuterie snack.

Schmid, who is originally from Wisconsin - "America's Dairyland" - got into cheese making at a young age.

"Cheese was always there. You know, my family came from a dairy background. My family immigrated from Switzerland. I think I was kind of destined for it I guess," said Schmid.

And this Connecticut gouda was destined for greatness.

"This is a big win for artisan cheese and Connecticut dairies," said Schmid.