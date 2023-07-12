Argument preceded deadly New Britain crash: mayor's office

An argument preceded a crash that killed one person and injured another in New Britain on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Park and Stanley streets around 10 p.m.

Mayor Erin Stewart's office said there was an argument before the crash.

According to the mayor's office, one man has died. His identity has not been released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Another man went to the hospital and then turned himself into New Britain police on Wednesday morning. Authorities have not said what charges he may be facing.