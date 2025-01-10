Bloomfield

Police search for man who robbed Bloomfield bank at gunpoint

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Bloomfield on Friday morning and they are searching for the robber.

Police said a man who was wearing a mask and carrying a handgun robbed the Chase Bank in the Copaco Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m., stole around $1,000 and left in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by another person who was waiting for him.

The pickup went west on Cottage Grove Road.

The robber was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a nylon mask, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department’s  Detective Unit at 860-242-5501.

