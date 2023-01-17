As Energy Bills Rise, Calls for State to Take More Action

Utilities warned hikes in power bills were coming, but still many can’t believe how much they are paying to keep the lights on and to warm their homes.

Now, some think the state needs to do more to help folks out.

“It was harsh. It was a blow,” said Erica Fusco of Willimantic.

Fusco says her jaw dropped when she opened her recent electric bill and it had more than doubled to over $600.

“At this point, I feel bad because I told my kids layers. That’s where we are at: layers. I got flashlights at this point. I’m just going to have to work more,” Fusco said.

Fusco was among those stunned by bills as the supply rate skyrocketed Jan. 1.

While utilities argue they’re only passing along actual power costs, some think more needs to be done to help folks out.

“People know their energy is too expensive and they are asking us to do our job and find a better way,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, R – Minority Leader.

State republicans proposed a plan that they say could save people $210 a year.

Ideas include moving charges driven by state policy decisions from ratepayers’ bills to the state budget, improving the way power is acquired and giving greater independence to regulators.

In response, Democratic Senator Norm Needleman wrote that, “The Energy and Technology Committee is dedicated to reducing energy costs for Connecticut residents.”

He points out the state has bolstered help for families in need, carved back some recent energy costs increases and is focused on long-term planning.

Eversource says it will look over the plan by Republicans, and it’s been working with the state already to provide relief to customers.

“We understand and share the concerns over the volatile fuel prices caused by global events and demand and we want to do whatever we can to help,” said Eversource spokesperson Tricia Taskey Modifica.

On Wednesday, Eversource will hold a community, in-person bill help event in Hartford.

It’s the first since the pandemic began and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Parker Memorial Community Center at 2621 Main St.

Another one is planned next month in Waterbury on Feb. 7.