As Hartford Community Continues Redevelopment, Crime Remains a Reality

Hartford’s Parkville area has begun to experience a transformation over the last several years, but as it works to re-develop, crime continues to be an issue.

“It’s one of these spots that attracts people to come,” said Hallock Yost, who’s worked in the area for roughly 20 years.

Over the last few years, the City of Hartford has invested roughly a quarter billion dollars towards redeveloping the Parkville area, hoping to revitalize the former manufacturing hub.

“We are more likely to come here on the weekends when we normally wouldn’t,” said Preksha Palmer, another longtime employee in the Parkville area.

One of those destinations is the Parkville Market, which has had a ripple effect on other businesses looking to plant roots in the area.

“Parkville gives everyone a new opportunity to grow, to come from other parts,” said Maria Cuadrado, owner of J. Elizabeth Beauty salon.

But as Parkville works to evolve, crime rates continue to rise. Since Monday, police say two separate homicides took place within 500 feet of each other in the area, bringing the number of homicides this year in Hartford to 30. In 2021, the city had 34 homicides.

“It’s not just Hartford. It’s all over the place. It’s something the nation is dealing with. Violent crime is up unfortunately,” said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. “A lot of our homicides we’re seeing are very personal. They are very personal disputes. Why that is, why that is on the rise I can’t tell you at this time.”

But for business owners like Cuadrado, who opened her salon just two months ago, the recent local crime is not on her mind.

“When that happened I wasn’t even around, I was at my house sleeping,” Cuadrado said. “We’re just focusing on growing the business.”

And that sentiment was echoed by several people, who continued to enjoy their lunch break at some of the area’s most popular spots.

“Generally speaking, while I think that crime is always an issue, it’s an issue everywhere. It’s not just here,” Yost said.