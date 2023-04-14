As Weather Warms, Motorcycle Safety Becomes a Priority

There is a true sign of spring on Connecticut’s roads - more motorcycles. But as riders head out to enjoy the warmer weather, motorcycle safety becomes top of mind.

With more motorcycles, AAA urges more caution, especially for riders. They advise making yourself more visible, ride under control at reasonable speed and provide a safe following distance.

“That means giving room between yourself and a car, following that three to four second rule, by staying back,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Tracy Noble.

Today at Mike’s Famous Harley Davidson of New London, riders took a safety course. Instructor Mike Alves covered many aspects, emphasizing how to safely navigate turns.

“Most motorcycle riders take curves way too fast,” said Alves. “The idea is to be able to slow down for the curve and then speed out of the curve.”

Don Sawyer of Hamden just started riding in January. It’s something he’s never done until friends convinced him it was safe if done properly.

“I make sure I wear all my gear. My helmet, eye protection, long sleeve shirts and jeans, and appropriate boots,” Sawyer said.

In Connecticut, helmets are optional, but AAA strongly advocates for riders to use them.

“I know there’s a lot of mixed emotions when it comes to helmets, but the fact of the matter is they do help save lives,” said Noble.

Addressing overall motorcycle safety, AAA says it is a shared responsibility and they advise motor vehicle drivers to give motorcyclist plenty of room and never tailgate.

“You never know if they are going to have to swerve around a pothole or something that may be in the lane,” Noble said.

Safety tips for drivers could be even more important this time of year, according to Alves.

“You’ve got the inexperienced rider coming out from the long winter slumber, and their skills aren’t quite as sharp anymore, and you also have the car drivers who aren’t used to seeing the motorcycles,” Alves said.

During the safety class Alves was teaching today, riders were refreshing their safety skills, while also asking for some road courtesy.

“Check your blind spots, just to make sure we’re not hiding in one of those little corners where you can’t see us,” said experienced rider Blake Reynolds of Killingly.

Above all, they are asking motorists to be more attentive and especially avoid distracted driving.

“[Distracted driving] just makes it a little bit more dangerous for everyone on the road, particularly those of us who are riding bikes,” said Sawyer.