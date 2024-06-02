Athletes, coaches, parents reflect on Special Olympics CT 2024 Summer Games

All weekend long, athletes from around the state showed off their skills at Special Olympics Connecticut's 2024 Summer Games.

Part of the competition was held at Southern Connecticut State University, where athletes competed in swimming and track and field events. Fairfield University was home to soccer and tennis matches.

Every year, the SOCT Summer Games brings more than 1,700 athletes together to compete.

"I've been doing it since I was eight," said athlete Stephanie Bradshaw.

Stephanie Bradshaw is no stranger to the Summer Games or the pool.

"I never stopped swimming. I push myself to reach my goals," said Bradshaw.

Her coach - who has been part of Special Olympics CT for more than 20 years - says she feels all kinds of emotions when she watches her athletes compete.

"Pride, joy and love," said Heather Minervini, swim coach for the Special Olympics CT team in Waterbury.

Debbie Shillingford, of Bridgeport, says its a very meaningful event to experience as a parent.

"I'm just amazed. He started doing this when he was 10 years old, and now he's in his mid thirties. This event has really helped him with his growth and maturity," said Shillingford.

Experts were also on site, helping athletes with their flexibility, health, and wellness. Those we spoke to say the Summer Games teaches them lessons and skills that go beyond the sport.

"It's really all about having good teamwork, and meeting new people," said athlete Katie Haertel.