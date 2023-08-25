Attacks inside CT correctional facilities are leaving corrections officers frustrated

A union representing correctional officers is speaking out following two attacks on corrections officers just this week.

Two corrections officers were stabbed Tuesday morning at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown. Both are okay.

The second incident happened Thursday night at the Cheshire Correctional Institution, when an incarcerated person assaulted a correctional officer while he was serving food. He is also okay.

“The problem that I have is the governor and legislators have passed laws without talking to boots on the ground and get our perspective," said Sean Howard, president of AFSCME Local 387.

He points to a law passed in 2021 that requires more out of cell time, and limits repercussions for bad behavior.

“They have taken away the tools for us to do our jobs safely to protect not only the staff, but the inmates," Howard said.

Howard is also asking for more posting of corrections officers, giving them more visibility and numbers when inmates are out of their cells, something he says was promised back when the Protect Act was implemented.

“We need more posts, we have staff, we need more posts, so we are more visible inside the facility," Howard said.

He believes it is for the safety not only of the corrections officers, but of the inmates, too.

“I feel as well as members that they have turned their back on law enforcement," Howard said.

Governor Ned Lamont responding in a statement Friday, saying:

“Any attack on a correction officer is unacceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our administration is always willing to hear the thoughts of those on the front lines on how to improve the safety of our correctional facilities. Commissioner Quiros and the leadership at the DOC will continue working with union representatives to develop policies to combat any such assault on a correction officer.”

Connecticut State Police and the Department of Corrections are still investigating both incidents.