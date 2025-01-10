Attorney general to announce preliminary settlement with Stone Academy

The attorney general said he will be making an announcement on Friday about a preliminary settlement with Stone Academy and its owners.

In February 2023, Stone Academy announced that it was abruptly closing all three campuses across the state after more than 150 years of operation.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office accuses the owners of the former for-profit nursing school of siphoning millions of dollars and leaving students with unfulfilled promises.

When one of the owners of Stone Academy testified in October 2023, he claimed the Office of Higher Education didn't provide enough insight into the alleged violations.

“The State of Connecticut did not provide us with any depth as to what actually was going to need to be fixed because there was no follow up, we didn’t have the luxury of the information that you showed earlier from Department of Public Health, and at that point, they were asking for an audit on items where they didn’t even identify the depth of what they were,” he said.

In March, the state secured $5 million in a prejudgment remedy.

In granting the prejudgment remedy, the judge said that the state has established probable cause that it will prevail in its case against Stone Academy.

That was the second prejudgment remedy granted in the case.

In December 2023, former Stone Academy students were granted a $5 million prejudgment remedy.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the law firm representing Stone Academy on Friday morning and they said in an email that they are not "doing any media on the case."

Tong will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m.

He said the proposed settlement would resolve all claims that the state and students have filed.