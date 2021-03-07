Authorities ID Man Accused of Pouring Unknown Liquid on Police Cars at Plainfield PD

Authorities have identified a man who is accused of pouring an unknown liquid on police cars at the Plainfield Police Department on Sunday morning.

Police said the man has been identified as 32-year-old Shane Hart. The community helped identify the man, according to officials.

Officers said they found Hart pushing a bike in a restricted area on the property of the Plainfield Police Department around 10:30 a.m. When police made contact with the man, authorities said he refused to identify who he was or what he was doing.

Immediately after, police said he began reaching for an unknown item in his jacket and was verbally and physically non-compliant with officers.

Hart was then placed under arrest after physically attempting to resist police, officers said. He also failed to identify himself and refused to speak with police or answer any questions, they added.

Investigators said they later learned he had poured an unknown liquid onto all of the marked police cars at the Plainfield Police Department. The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted to determine the unknown liquid.

Officials said the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined the unknown liquid was not an accelerant, but did not release specifics on what it was.

The man is facing charges including criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, eight counts of criminal mischief, and failure to submit to fingerprinting. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.