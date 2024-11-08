Tolland

Hundreds without power after downed wire causes fire in Tolland

By Angela Fortuna

Tolland Fire Department

Nearly 500 people are without power in Tolland after a downed wire caused a fire, which then spread to a nearby building.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said firefighters are in the area of town hall on the Tolland Green.

Authorities believe a tree and wires created an electrical issue, and then a fire.

Crews said the downed wire sparked a brush fire, which then extended to a building on the corner of Tolland Green and Old Post Road.

The fire has since been knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Power is out for hundreds of people in the area, and Eversource was made aware of the incident.

People are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

