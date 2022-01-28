Avelo Airlines Cancels Over a Dozen Flights Due to Winter Storm

Avelo Airlines said they've canceled a total of 15 flights in preparation of a winter storm arriving Saturday.

The airline, which operates out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, said they've canceled both arriving and departing flights for both Saturday and Sunday.

Airline officials said customers have been contacted about being rebooked on the next available flight to their intended destination.

Anyone traveling to or from Tweed Airport with Avelo Airlines on Friday through Sunday can change their flights for no difference in airfare.

Customers are being encouraged to check the status of their flight here for the most up-to-date information.