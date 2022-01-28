Tweed Airport

Avelo Airlines Cancels Over a Dozen Flights Due to Winter Storm

NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines said they've canceled a total of 15 flights in preparation of a winter storm arriving Saturday.

The airline, which operates out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, said they've canceled both arriving and departing flights for both Saturday and Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Airline officials said customers have been contacted about being rebooked on the next available flight to their intended destination.

Anyone traveling to or from Tweed Airport with Avelo Airlines on Friday through Sunday can change their flights for no difference in airfare.

More Than a Foot of Snow Possible For Parts of Connecticut Saturday

Customers are being encouraged to check the status of their flight here for the most up-to-date information.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Tweed Airportnew havenwinter stormTweed-New Haven Airportavelo airlines
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us