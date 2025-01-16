Air travel

Avelo Airlines suspends some flights out of Bradley Airport

By Angela Fortuna

Avelo Airlines
NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines is suspending some flights out of Bradley International Airport after adding new routes just last month.

A spokesperson for the airline said they're suspending a third route after announcing two other flight suspensions earlier this month.

The route between Hartford and Charlotte, North Carolina, will end at the end of March. Earlier this month, Avelo Airlines suspended service between Hartford and Lakeland, Florida, and Houston, Texas.

But you'll still be able to catch a flight from Tweed New Haven Airport to these three destinations.

"Unfortunately, these routes did not meet our expectations," Avelo said in a statement.

Starting in February of 2025, Avelo announced they'll have four new nonstop domestic routes out of Tweed, to Jacksonville, FL, Detroit, MI, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and seasonal flights to Portland, ME.

There will now be five nonstop Avelo flights out of Bradley: Daytona Beach, FL; Wilmington, NC; Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - which starts in February.

