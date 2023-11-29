Baby calf born on East Windsor farm during a Christmas hayride

While Santa and Papa Elf were making a visit to a farm in East Windsor over the weekend, they ended up delivering more than just presents.

Both Santa - who is actually farmer Donald Rabida - the owner of Farmers Hayride - and Papa Elf - farmer Aaron Arthurs - sprang into action Saturday night to help a mother cow named Truly give birth to a baby calf.

They were in the middle of giving a hayride when it happened.

"I was in a little bit of shock. I was like 'OK, this just happened,'" Arthurs said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the heartwarming scene played out, within minutes, onlookers saw the baby calf named Thankful take his first steps.

"They kept their distance, they watched from a distance, it really peaked the kids' interest and some of the moms, too," Rabida said.

They farmer's children were there, too, and surrounded the new calf with blankets and warm hay.

"I rinsed the mouth out, the nostrils, making sure it's breathing," Rabida said.

"I'm just kind of trying to take mental notes because I don't know if I'm going to be put in this situation again...most likely!" Arthurs said.

Two blessings came in one night. Some even called it a Christmas miracle.

Two second calf born that day to another cow was a girl. They haven't named her yet.