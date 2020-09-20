5 Waterbury Public School Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Five students within the Waterbury Public School system have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

District officials said one student taking in-person classes at Generali Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. His or her specific cohort/class will be transitioning to distance learning through Friday, September 25, they added.

The in-person student who tested positive for COVID-19 is instructed to remain in self-isolation for 10 days and medical documentation is required before he or she can return to in-person classes, district officials said.

As students across Connecticut head back to school, some school districts are seeing cases of COVID-19, which is forcing them to close. Dr. Thomas Murray, associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, discusses challenges schools face.

Three students who are enrolled in the virtual academy at Generali Elementary School have also tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said. Those students have not been in the school building.

Another student who is enrolled in the virtual academy for North End Middle School has also tested positive, according to district officials. That student also has not been in the school building.

The city's contact tracing team is working to identify close contacts and make appropriate notifications, district officials added.