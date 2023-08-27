Bluway Barber and Beauty Salon in Hartford gives free haircuts to students before the start of school

Before students take a seat at their desks, barber Jomo Palmer had them take a seat in his chair.

"We love community. We want to bring our community together so we do things to bring the kids together," said Palmer, co-owner of Bluway Barber and Beauty Salon.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Palmer and his team of hair stylists gave kids fresh haircuts and braids before they went back to school.

"It feels amazing. Like going into a new school year with your hair done, new clothes. Makes you feel brand new," said Elizabeth Robles, of Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Robles is an incoming eighth grader at McDonough Middle School in Hartford. She said she came in to get her braided before she returns to the classroom Tuesday.

"I think it's really cool that they did this because there's so much stuff that they provided, and a lot of people don't do this. And it's free," said Robles.

Bluway Barber and Beauty Shop has been giving back to the community like this since it first opened in 2020.

Not only did students go home with a new haircut, but also new school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, makers, pencils and crayons that community members donated.

Organizers say it's much more than a free haircut, but the community supporting families and uplifting children.

"It's a place to come together as one. It's about love and joy and ultimately peace. The barber shop is a safe place for many families," said event organizer Tracy-Ann Johnson.

Palmer says he remembers what a new haircut meant to a young student.

"He said to me, it's always nice to get a fresh haircut. When you look at the lines. He said, 'Wow, my lines are sharp,'" said Palmer.

A "sharp" haircut for a sharp mind on the first day of school.